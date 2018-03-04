Imran Niazi is founder of politics of lies: CM

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that those who had shown the worst performance in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are doing the politics of lies and baseless allegations.

In a statement he said Imran Khan Niazi is the founder of the politics of lies in Pakistan but he should know that no conspiracy of detract the people through artificial supports cannot succeed.

He said the elements which are levelling allegation and accusation are not well-wishers of the nation and these elements tried to obstruct development and progress at every stage but they faced humiliation and the truth has won finally.

He said opponent of the public development should know that the trick of their negative politics will fail because the people do not give attention to empty slogans, hollow claims and negative politics.

The chief minister said during our term all development projects have no parallel in terms transparency and top quality and we have make a new history in the country by making savings of billions of rupees in development projects. He said development projects have been completed in every part of the province of Punjab and South Punjab has been given importance in every project.

He said the people of hate the politics of allegations and accusations and they want prosperity and development and those obstructing development are enemies of the public.

Shehbaz Sharif said the people will reject leaders of liars in the 2018 general elections. He said we consider public service our religious obligation and today Pakistan is more secure, peaceful, development and strong as compare to the past.

He said there is no other priority than progress and prosperity of the people. He said we have dedicated our every breath to the public service. He said the people are benefitting from the completion of development projects.

He said every projects of the government is the masterpiece of transparency, top quality and speed. He said we are proceeding forward ignoring those doing negative politics.

Orignally published by INP