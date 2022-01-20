Imran, NAB lack legal proofs of all allegations: Marriyum

Pakistan Muslim League-N’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that National Accountability Bureau and Prime Minster Imran Khan’s coalition lack legal proofs of all allegations and should beg country’s pardon for its lies.

Marriyum said that no reality is present in the NAB’s report related to Maryam Nawaz while the NAB court has already rejected all allegations of corruption against former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N leader said that the NAB-Niazi collation has no legal argument or proof. They should apologize to the nation for thier lies. She added that just as PM Imran hid behind Covid-19 on the destruction of the economy, similarly now NAB is hiding behind Covid-19 in the High Court.

The PML-N representative went on to say that NAB had mentioned that the trial should be run on a daily basis, but now the NAB has contracted Covid-19. She added that Imran and his party members should not make excuses but bring evidence.