Imran must become part of probe: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Imran Khan might hire services of any international agency, including the Scotland Yard for investigating the firing incident in Wazirabad.

Addressing a news conference, the minister refuted the allegations levelled by Imran Khan on the prime minister, Rana Sanaullah, and others about their involvement in the firing incident that occurred near Wazirabad the other day.

“How Imran Khan, who has a government in Punjab where this incident took place, can demand the resignation of these three persons prior to any investigation into the matter,” she wondered, adding the provincial govern ment was responsible for the attack which did not take prerequisite measures despite the threat alerts.

Marriyum asked Imran Khan to abstain from hurling allegations without any proof, and let the police lodge first information report into the case.

The minister alleged that Imran Khan was pressurizing the police to ensure the registration of an FIR as per his will. His party workers had attacked the police station in Gujrat where the accused had been kept and recorded three statements so far.

She said Imran Khan was not letting the police register an FIR of the case as he knew that he was lying altogether. He even went to Shaukat Khanum for an operation and so far had not visited any government hospital for obtaining the medico-legal report which was a legal requirement in a criminal case.

“We are calling for a fair investigation but Imran Khan is avoiding a thorough probe into the matter,” she said, adding there was the best forensic laboratory in Punjab set up by Shehbaz Sharif during his time as the provincial chief minister.

She categorically stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had nothing to do with the attack on Imran Khan.

Marriyum said the chief minister Punjab had to answer to the public as people were looking towards him.

She asked as to why Imran Khan ignored the threat alerts and what were the reasons behind the slackness of the Punjab government which did not take any precautionary measures despite prior warnings.

The minister asked Imran Khan as to why he did not call off the long march on receiving threat alerts which could have saved the innocent lives.

Imran Khan had received quality medical treatment in the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, but what about those people who sustained injuries and got killed during the incident, she regretted.