Imran mentally ill, afraid of Nawaz Sharif: Abid Sher Ali

MULTAN : State Minister for Power Abid Sher Ali on Tuesday said that senior political leader Javed Hashmi has unearthed the conspiracy in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to media in Multan, Abid Sher Ali said that ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif has always respected institutions due to which he left his premiership. He also predicted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will form government in Khyber Pakhtukhwa (KP) in next elections.

Lashing out at PTI chief, the minister said that Imran Khan is mentally ill and that he was afraid of Nawaz Sharif. He also challenged Khan that Pakistan will continue to move towards development despite negative propaganda.

He said that PTI sit-ins halted country’s progress for a long period but the incumbent government has managed to overcome this chaos.

Abid Sher said that the ministers of KPK were involved in massive corruptions, adding that the Imran Khan first compared development works of two chief ministers Shahbaz Sharif and Pervaiz Khattak. He said that Imran Khan wanted to create chaos in the country.

He said that the government has fulfilled its promise by eliminating power loadshedding from the country in 2017 instead of 2018.

Orignally published by INP