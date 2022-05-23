Imran marching to Islamabad for no reason, says Fazl

Taking a jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that the former premier was marching towards Islamabad “for no reason.” Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, the PDM chief said that no one could break the record of the long march set by his party, the JUI-F, during Khan’s tenure.

“They are coming to Islamabad for no reason. A long march does not even hold the importance of two paisa,” Fazl said, adding that people would be “mad” to respond to the PTI chairman’s call for the long march.

Talking about the economic challenges the country was facing, he claimed that Pakistan was not heading towards bankruptcy but was already bankrupt because of the policies of the previous PTI-led government.

“Problems that mounted over the last four years are being asked to be fixed within four days,” said Fazl, adding that the “biggest challenge” before the new government was figuring out how to uplift the economy.