Imran maligned his political career by telling lies: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chief Minister of Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is the most popular leader who lives in the hearts of 200 million people of Pakistan. He said that PML (N) leadership has served the masses with sincerity and that is why under the vibrant leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, it is Pakistan’s largest and well-loved party today.

The people of Pakistan have rejected sit-in trend setters and those who have made records of corruption in the past because they are now fed up with the anti-development politics as they just want advancement and prosperity, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said that politics is the name of selfless service to the people and the elements engaged in blame game can never feel the satisfaction attached to it.

He said Naizi Sahib, there is a great difference between the playground and politics and you have maligned your political career by telling lies and taking U-Turns so serving people is not your cup of tea as you have only spread lies and anarchy in the past four years and promoted the culture of hypocrisy, bullying and non-democratic ways in Pakistan, he added.

He said that the destiny of Pakistan is going to be changed for the best under the unrivalled supervision of Nawaz Sharif which is making opponents uneasy.

The Chief Minister said that they are destined to stage useless protests whereas public service is our aim so opponents will keep on protesting and we will keep moving Pakistan forward on the voyage of progress. Those who are involved in impeachment against the most popular and sincere leader of the masses will achieve nothing as their wish to seek the power through clutches will never be fulfilled. The rejected elements are worried about their defeat in the forthcoming elections of 2018 as public will surely oppose anti-development elements who risk progress of the nation for their vested interests. These elections will once again witness the victory of the politics of trust, service, nobility and upright as people will never forgive the political elements as have tried to hinder the way of public progress by their negative politics, he added.