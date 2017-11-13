Imran making attempts to forestall Senate polls: Ahsan

Our Correspondent

Narowal

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has claimed of rebellion in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and said that senators belonging to PTI have told Imran Khan of voting in Senate elections according to their will and not necessarily follow party’s line.

Talking to media here, he claimed that Imran Khan was stressing premature elections because Senators of PTI have decided to vote according to their will in Senate elections and not to follow paty high command orders.

He asserted that Imran Khan is resorting to negative tactics to hinder democratic process in the country. He warned that there are evidence of immoral and unethical acts from his personal life that he would go in hiding if brought to light.

The Interior Minister said that the PTI chief desired to get the national and provincial assemblies dissolved to prevent the Senate elections.

The interior minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-N has accepted results of fresh census that was carried out this year after some 19 years though Punjab has lost representative worth of nine seats and those of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces have increased.

Sixth census in Pakistan was announced by military and the government in a joint press conference in March earlier this year. If elections were to be conducted in accordance with 1998 census results, KP province would have five lesser seats and Balochistan three, Ahsan Iqbal added.

Commenting on political crisis in Karachi, he said that proposed merger of MQM-P and PSP was a ‘ventilator alliance’.

All conspiracies being hatched against the Pakistan Muslim League-N will fall through, the minister said.