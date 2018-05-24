Imran loudly congratulated Qadri after attack on Parliament, PTV: Saad

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday said that all the parties have faced criticism while expressing their views in National Assembly (NA).

Speaking in the assembly, Saad Rafique accused that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan congratulated Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Tahir-ul-Qadri in a loud voice after attack on the parliament and Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV).

We are going to hold elections at the time when the hate is in the air, he added.

The minister said that his party is not in the favor of anyone’s disqualification but ousting the politicians from the ‘back door’ is not right, he continued.