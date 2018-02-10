Imran has lost his senses: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasing, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb responding to Imran’s diatribe against Sharif brothers at a public rally in Lodhran on Friday said that Imran had lost his senses after seeing love and respect of the people for Nawaz Sharif.

She said that the person in whose public rally he was delivering his address had been disqualified on the basis of corruption and money laundering whereas Nawaz Sharif was sent home merely on the allegations of holding an ‘Iqama.’

Marriyum asked as to how could a person who derided hereditary politics address the election rally of Jahangir Tareen’s son without feeling any shame or grain of scruples? She said that the people feeling jealous of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif could not even spend 60% of the development budget of the province adding was it also a conspiracy of Nawaz Sharif?

The minister said that before criticizing Shehbaz Sharif Imran should build matching infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK); establish same kind of health and education systems; set up similar forensic laboratory and build a road network like Punjab. She said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif had carried out development projects in KPK which actually should have been undertaken by the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) government, but Imran still did not feel any shame and embarrassment.

Marriyum said that a person who was generating electricity through MOUs and building Metro by drawing up only a feasibility report was hurling criticism at Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz casting away the sense of modesty and shame. She said that it was due to the forensic laboratory established by Shehbaz Sharif that the murderer of Asma had been captured, for which he was giving undue credit to the KPK police.