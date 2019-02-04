Imran launches Sehat Insaf Card scheme

8m will initially benefit countrywide

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Monday the first phase of Sehat Card Scheme announcing free health facility up to Rs700,000 per patient.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Prime Minister Khan said the government was taking pro-people, health, education initiatives to ensure provision of education, health and justice and issuance of Insaf Sehat Cards to the poor is a step this direction.

The PTI government had decided to launch Health cards on model of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where during its previous term these cards were issued to the people of the province for free medical treatment. Federal Minister for Health Amir Mehmood Kiani and senior officials of the Ministry of National Health Services were also present on the occasion.

Imran Khan stated when a household is hit by illness all its budget gets disturbed and through these cards their budgets would be protected. PM Khan also revealed that the card will get distributed to families in the tribal areas as well.

Besides, health cards, we will introduce a unified poverty alleviation programme and it will be first of its kind and including a number of organizations under its umbrella, informed the prime minister.

The Health Ministry and State Life on January 30, 2019 had signed a contract for facilitating health cards to over 15 million families for execution of Sehat Sahulat Program (SSP) all over the country with services worth over Rs720,000. Under the scheme, over 80 million people – or 10.5 million households below the poverty line – will receive free medical treatment worth Rs720,000 in private or state-owned hospitals.

