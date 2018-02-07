Imran lauds KP Police for arresting minor Asma’s murder suspect

ISLMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan heaped praise on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, after the provincial police claimed that they have arrested the prime suspect in the rape and murder case of minor Asma.

Mardan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Mian Saeed said in a press conference earlier today that the prime suspect, 15-year-old Muhammad Nabi, has been arrested along with another suspect who had knowledge of the alleged murderer’s actions.

The PTI chief took to Twitter to praise the work of KP Police in the case.

“Commendable work by the professional KP police force. In the Asma case, with just one spot of blood found & no other evidence, no CCTV footage, KP police worked professionally to catch culprit showing they have developed advanced forensic detection capability as well,” he tweeted.

“Nor was there any political gloating by CM. Instead, as is done all over the democratic world, the police chief gave a professional press briefing,” he continued, drawing a comparison between the KP Police and the police forces of Punjab and Sindh.

