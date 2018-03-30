Imran lashed out at PM meeting with CJP

QUETTA : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Thursday lashed out at the prime minister’s recent meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar.

Addressing a joint press conference in Quetta with Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, Imran alleged that Prime Minister Shahid Abbasi must have ‘pleaded’ with the Justice Nisar to save his party leader Nawaz Sharif.

“I am sure PM Abbasi must have pleaded in the United States too, to save Nawaz,” Imran said.

Speaking about the recently held elections for the positions of Senate chairman and deputy chairman, Imran said a strategy was formed to not let candidates of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) be elected for the coveted positions.

“Nawaz Sharif started horse trading in Pakistan,” he said.

Orignally published by INP