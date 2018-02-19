Imran Khan’s third marriage reception to be held in Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: The reception of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s third marriage with his spiritual adviser Bushra Maneka will be held in Bani Gala after few days.

According to sources, Khan has decided to not travel abroad yet and also to arrange a reception in Islamabad with limited guests.

PTI sources told that Bushra Bibi will be a house wife and stay at Bani Gala while her children will live with their father. Mrs Khan will also not participate in any political activities.

PTI chief had earlier married Reham Khan, a television anchorperson, and the relation lasted for nine months before the two separated. Imran Khan had married Reham years after his divorce with British Jemima Goldsmith which did not last.

