Imran Khan’s speeches ‘legitimate, peaceful, shouldn’t be censored’: Int’l Human Rights Foundation

By
Web Desk
-
40
Imran Khan speeches

New York: The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) has come forward to defend Imran Khan, who is facing a constant blackout of his speeches by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

A statement issued by the Human Rights watchdog said that the IHRF has no view on the political content of the speech of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Peshawar, except for three clear statements that it is legitimate, peaceful, and should not be censored.

In a separate tweet, the IHRF termed the blocking of Youtube, the closure of newspapers and TV channels, the forced dismissal and exile of journalists, and the arbitrary arrest of peaceful political opponents: dictatorship.

PEMRA, a governmental body to keep a check on the content broadcast on electronic media, banned the airing of Imran Khan’s speeches live last month.

However, the Islamabad High Court suspended the orders till September 5, saying that PEMRA “cannot ban speeches based on objectionable comments.”

However, it directed the regulatory body to regulate the speeches of Imran Khan and other politicians to ensure the content is not inciting hate towards institutions.

On September 5, the regulatory body again issued a notice directing TV channels to refrain from telecasting any content against state institutions.

Previous articleJake Paul to box Anderson Silva in October
Next articleIndictment of PM Shehbaz, son Hamza in Rs 16 billion money laundering case delayed yet again

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR