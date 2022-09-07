Imran Khan’s speeches ‘legitimate, peaceful, shouldn’t be censored’: Int’l Human Rights Foundation

New York: The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) has come forward to defend Imran Khan, who is facing a constant blackout of his speeches by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

A statement issued by the Human Rights watchdog said that the IHRF has no view on the political content of the speech of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Peshawar, except for three clear statements that it is legitimate, peaceful, and should not be censored.

#Pakistan🇵🇰 This is what the government of Pakistan does not want you to see. The #IHRF has no view on the political content of the speech of Mr @ImranKhanPTI in #Peshawar, except for three clear statements: it is legitimate, it is peaceful, and it should not be #censored. https://t.co/XetRwXam0i — International Human Rights Foundation (@Declaracion) September 6, 2022

In a separate tweet, the IHRF termed the blocking of Youtube, the closure of newspapers and TV channels, the forced dismissal and exile of journalists, and the arbitrary arrest of peaceful political opponents: dictatorship.

#Pakistan🇵🇰 The blocking of Youtube, the closure of newspapers and TV channels, the forced dismissal & exile of journalists, the arbitrary arrest of peaceful political opponents, the false indictment of innocent citizens on terrorism charges… deserve only one name: DICTATORSHIP. pic.twitter.com/67RBH15iYA — International Human Rights Foundation (@Declaracion) September 6, 2022

PEMRA, a governmental body to keep a check on the content broadcast on electronic media, banned the airing of Imran Khan’s speeches live last month.

However, the Islamabad High Court suspended the orders till September 5, saying that PEMRA “cannot ban speeches based on objectionable comments.”

However, it directed the regulatory body to regulate the speeches of Imran Khan and other politicians to ensure the content is not inciting hate towards institutions.

On September 5, the regulatory body again issued a notice directing TV channels to refrain from telecasting any content against state institutions.