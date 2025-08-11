Imran Khan’s properties put up for auction in NAB reference

ISLAMABAD – In a major development in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Founder Imran Khan, the assistant commissioner secretariat has issued an auction notice for his properties including Banigala.

The notice issued by the local administration said that the auction would be held at Union Council Bhara Kahu, involving land in Mauza Mohra Noor measuring 248 kanals 8 marlas and 405 kanals 3 marlas.

Interested bidders are required to submit a pay order of Rs5 million in the name of the NAB chairman and may inspect the property prior to the sale.

The auction would be conducted under terms and conditions approved by the evaluation committee, with the relevant patwari providing necessary details to participants.

The notice stated that the auction was scheduled for today in Mauza Bhara Kahu; however, no participants had arrived as of the latest reports.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja expressed surprise over reports of an alleged auction of Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

In a post on social media platform X, he said the matter surfaced only today, adding that if such an auction was taking place, it would appear to be the result of a covert move.

He stated that the Bani Gala management was unaware of any such action and confirmed that the party’s legal team was investigating the matter to ascertain the facts.