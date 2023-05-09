Imran Khan’s pre-recorded video surfaces after his arrest in graft case

ISLAMABAD – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan has been arrested by Rangers during a court appearance in the federal capital on Tuesday.

The clip, which was recorded in 2022, was shared by PTI accounts as his arrest sparked a frenzy in politics and that’s in the time when the country is facing the worst economic crisis and political quagmire.

In the brief clip, the PTI chief said “My dear Pakistanis, when this clip of mine will reach you, I will already be behind bars in an unlawful case. After this, you all should realise that fundamental rights, law, and democracy have been buried.”

PTI released Imran Khan’s recorded video. pic.twitter.com/VCdkwF4fsX — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 9, 2023

The populist leader said “It may possible that I will not get another chance to talk to you again. That’s why I want to point out some important things for you… People know me for around 50 years, and I’ve been in the eyes of the masses for decades.” He continued saying that he had never gone against Constitution and never dissented from the law…I have always tried that all my struggle would be peaceful and lies within Constitution”.

The former PM said “Now, I have been in custody today not because I have broken any law but it’s a gambit only to hamper Haqeeqi Azaadi Tehreek. These cabal of crooks are making desperate moves to save their money. “I appeal today to everyone that you all hit streets to protest. He further mentioned that freedom is not given on a plate you have to work hard and struggle for it.”