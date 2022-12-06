Imran Khan’s position as party chairman in danger as ECP initiates proceedings in light of Toshakhana verdict

Islamabad: Imran Khan’s position as the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is under threat as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday initiated proceedings against him in the light of disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

According to multiple reports, a notice has been issued in this regard to Imran Khan, and the ECP has fixed the case for hearing on December 13.

The confirmation about the notice has been made by a senior PTI leader. However, the leader also questioned the legality of the notice, saying it had already been decided to write to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for an explanation.

It must be noted that a similar petition seeking the removal of Imran Khan as Chairman of the PTI, following his disqualification, is already pending before the Lahore High Court (LHC).

In October this year, the ECP, in its unanimous verdict, found Imran Khan involved in corrupt practices and disqualified him, ruling that the PTI chief was no more a member of the National Assembly.

The ECP had stated that the PTI chief had submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

The ECP order read that the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] Sections 137, 167, and 173 of the Elections Act 2017, as he “has made false statements and an incorrect declaration before the commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21”.

Imran’s Toshakhana disqualification | By Rizwan Ghani