Imran Khan’s plea to disqualify Gulalai rejected

ISLAMABAD : Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s plea to disqualify Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ayesha Gulalai.

Hearing the case, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said that no written resignation of Gulalai has been received so far.

Justice Aijaz-ul-Ahsan remarked that Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid had also announced to resign but retracted afterwards.

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ruled in favour of the estranged MNA from PTI by not ending her membership of the Lower House. ECP declared the reference from PTI Chairman Imran Khan to be based on dishonesty.

It was argued that Gulalai had responded to the show cause notice but it was not made part of the reference, highlighting the importance of hearing out the stance of the member.

Last year in August, the lawmaker from Waziristan had accused Imran Khan of sexual harassment, alleging that the honour of PTI female members were not safe from PTI chief and his gang. It had followed some media reports suggesting that she will join PML-N.

