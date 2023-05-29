Imran Khan’s placement on ECL in £190 million settlement case

According to sources speaking to Geo News on Monday, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s name has been added to the Exit Control List (ECL) in light of the £190 million settlement case.

The former prime minister, who was removed from office by a vote of no-confidence the previous year, is currently embroiled in a number of legal proceedings, including the infamous £190 million settlement case involving the transfer of millions of dollars from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), in which his wife Bushra Bibi is also a defendant.

Khan was earlier this month taken into custody by the Rangers from the grounds of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with the same issue, which led to violent protests across the nation.

According to the sources, Khan’s name was added to the no-fly list following the federal cabinet’s approval of the circular summary and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi’s suggestion.

They claimed that the former first lady’s name will be added to the ECL and that the anti-graft body will inform the Interior Ministry of this decision in a letter.

It should be remembered that the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) had ordered the addition of Khan and Bushra Bibi’s names, along with more than 600 PTI leaders and former assembly members, to the no-fly list due to their alleged involvement in the incident on May 9.

However, after being prevented from leaving the nation, the former premier praised the government for its action and declared that he had no plans to travel overseas.

Khan gave explanations for his ambitions, claiming that he does not have “any properties or businesses abroad nor even a bank account outside of the country.”

The country’s northern mountains, according to Khan, are his “favorite place on earth” if he does have the chance to travel for vacation.

During the crackdown on the PTI on May 9, thousands of party members and leaders were detained for allegedly inciting the rioting that left at least 8 people dead and several others injured.