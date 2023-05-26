Imran Khan’s party hit by more resignations as Abrar ul Haq, Murad Raas and Saif Niazi exit

ISLAMABAD – Scores of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leaders have left Imran Khan led embattled party in an expected move as the former ruling party is apparently in battle for its survival.

Amid the mass departure, the latest to leave former cricket star are Murad Raas, Abrar ul Haq, and Saifullah Niazi.

A day after Maleeka Bokhari bid adieu to PTI, former Punjab education minister Murad Raas holds a presser today to announce his resignation. He slammed close aides of Imran Khan for what was happening in the crisis-hit nation today.

Raas was spotted with watery eyes as he announced his decision to part ways with PTI. He opposed the strategy of violent protests, saying he never supported a stand off with state institutions.

PTI needed to speak with the masses sitting inside Pakistan, Raas opined, saying gave up everything to join Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf back in 2008 and never assumed that things will come to this extreme.

Abrar quits politics

Voice of PTI, and philanthropist Abrarul Haq also announced his departure from beleaguered PTI as he called it quits from politics to focus on humanitarian work.

Addressing a presser at Lahore Press Club, the singer said he was brought up in a family with a military background. Lamenting May 9 attacks, he paid tribute to martyrs and even reiterated his contributions to the families of heroes.

Haq revealed that education in his medical college is free for the children of the martyrs. The revered singer said it’s high time for him to distance himself from politics.