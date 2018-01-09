Imran Khan’s nikkah has been performed, claims Mufti Qavi

MULTAN : Cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi claimed on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has tied knot for the third time while a change has also occurred in his temperament.

He maintained that the silence of Khan, the woman and nikha khwan is a proof of the marriage.

Qavi termed the wedding as a good news and announced that he will hold a Walima ceremony for the couple after three days of Khan’s admission to marriage.

A journalist with a private media group had filed the story on Saturday claiming that Khan was married for the third time with his spiritual leader Bushra Maneka, a report that her son Musa Maneka branded a conspiracy of the telly channel.

PTI clarified later that the report was completely false as Khan had only proposed marriage to Maneka however, she has sought time to take her five children and family in confidence.

“To set the record straight, Mr Khan proposed marriage to Ms Bushra Maneka; but Ms Maneka asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children,” PTI’s clarification said.

It further read: “It is indeed sad to see this extremely private and sensitive matter be made the subject of an erroneous story leading to all manner of public conjecture.”

It went on to say, “If and when the proposal is accepted by Ms Maneka for the marriage, Mr Khan will announce it publicly in the proper manner. Till then we request the media to give the two families, especially the children, their privacy.”

