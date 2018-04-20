Imran Khan’s moral edge

INVESTIGATIONS carried out by KP Government have confirmed the widely circulating reports and dominant perception that money was used during Senate elections recently. Speaking at a news conference Chairman of the Party Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that the Party was taking action against 20 of its members and allies for ‘participating in horse trading’ during elections of the upper house last month. He said that the Party would give the accused a chance to explain before their names are forwarded to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Names of those who minted money have also been released and hopefully the Party and its allies would move quickly against those who made mockery of the democratic and electoral process by indulging in large-scale horse-trading. Switching of loyalties might be justified to some extent if it is based on morality and principles but selling oneself and one’s conscience for the sake of money is nothing but loathsome. PTI Chief Imran Khan deserves appreciation for adopting a principled stand not to spare anyone who indulged in wrong doing during Senate elections despite the fact that elections are due shortly and it is quite difficult for political leaders to take tough disciplinary action against such elements in their ranks. The investigation report suggests as much as Rs 600m were involved in purchase and sale of votes for the Senate elections and this puts serious question mark on credibility and fairness of the election. This also vindicates the oft-repeated statements by PML-N leadership including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that worst kind of horse-trading took place in Senate polls. This is just what happened in KP and no one knows what price tag MPAs in Balochistan and Sindh carried where ostensibly large-scale horse-trading took place. PPP was the major beneficiary of this dirty game and that is why it is defending criticism of the Senate elections but investigations in KP have exposed the entire game. But mere criticism and disciplinary action would not suffice and all political parties should take legal action against such elements. Their conduct demands they should be disqualified for life as there should be no place in politics for people who have no conscience.

