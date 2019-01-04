Imran Khan’s master dies on the day when Sachin Tendulkar’s coach passed away

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

On a day when India’s master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s master (Ramakant Achrekar) died, another master of former Pakistani captain and the present Prime Minister Imran Khan too died.

Achrekar was Tendulkar’s (and few others) cricket coach, whereas Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands MBE, who died at the age of 101, was Imran Khan’s college teacher at Aitchison College.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of my teacher. Apart from being our teacher, he instilled the love for trekking and our northern areas in me – before the KKH was built. (I was 12 years old in the school picture)”, Imran Khan has tweeted and also shared the photo.

Interestingly, late Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi (Nawab of) (father of late “Tiger” MAK Pataudi was also an Aitchisonian, along with Ramiz Raza and Majid Khan were the students of this college.

“It is rare to find a good teacher, who can shape your life and personality. He was a Head Master when I was studying in this college”, Ramiz Raja, now a TV commentator, speaking exclusively over telephone from Newlands, Cape Town, where he is commentating in the Test match against South Africa, said.

“Like Sachin Tendulkar, we too learned about the policy of honesty in our life and this will be cherished ever”.

“Achrekar had made the ever lasting impression in Sachin’s life and demise of our teacher is also a great loss”, Ramiz Raja signed off. Black left-arm bands Not only the members of the Indian and Australian teams mourned Achrekar and Bill Watson’s deaths but the umpires too wore the black arm bands on the first day of the Sydney Test. Great loss Rohit Sharma’s personal coach Dinesh Lad was also coached by Ramakant Achrekar.

“When I started my cricket in the year (1977) after passing the 10th Std., I bowled my first delivery to Achrekar sir (at Sassnian Ground, Azad Maidan)”, Lad, speaking exclusively, informs. “I wore Achrekar’s whites as we had no money to buy”, he added.

Share on: WhatsApp