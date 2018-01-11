Imran Khan’s marriage

I do not understand why the media is discussing Khan’s third marriage? Khan has refrained from commenting because it is his private affair. PTI spokesperson has confirmed that a marriage proposal has been sent to the would-be bride.

Bushra Maneka is the lady in question. Her son has denied the rumours and praised her mother. Even her ex-husband Khawar Farid Maneka has categorically rejected any talk of marriage. He said his ex-wife is a pious lady and these rumours have hurt the family. He alleged that Geo/Jang Group is spreading misleading news and he intends to explore all legal options against the Group and its owner Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman.

He praised Imran Khan and said he is a respectable and decent man. He has nothing to do with the domestic problems of his family. The reputation of Maneka family is at stake. Why a pious woman is harassed and hounded by the media? No doubt it is a sensational news but not worthy of publication. Let us not disturb the privacy of the concerned persons. We wish Khan happiness and good health. He has bigger things to do in his life.

J BASHIR

Lahore

