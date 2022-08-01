Imran Khan’s Instagram account hacked

Islamabad: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s official Instagram account has reportedly been hacked.

The hacker shared a promotional tweet regarding Elon Musk and cryptocurrency from the former Prime Minister’s Instagram account, which has currently over 7.4 million followers.

Regarding the matter, PTI’s top digital strategist tweeted that they were in touch with Meta – Instagram’s parent company – and that the issue would be resolved shortly.

Working with @Meta to restore ex PM Instagram @ImranKhanPTI account ASAP. Should be sorted in a bit. — Imran Ghazali | #DigitalStrategy (@ImranGhazaliPK) August 1, 2022

This is the second incident in one week that a social media account of a PTI leader has been hacked.

Last week, the Twitter account of PTI Secretary General and former Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, was hacked which was recovered hours later.