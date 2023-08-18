ATTOCK – A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer, Umair Khan, held an hour-long meeting with party chairman Imran Khan at the Attock jail, where the latter is serving his three year jail sentence in the Toshakhana case.

The one-on-one meeting was held in room of the jail superintendent after the high court issued an order in this regard.

Following the meeting, Umair Khan along with other PTI lawyers Naeem Haider Panjotha, Shoaib Shaeen, Gohar Ali Khan, Sameer Khosa, Mubashar Awan, and others held a press conference.

They said the PTI chief’s health condition is sound but his beard is slightly grown as he was unable to make a shave due to unavailability of a mirror. They said now the mirror has been provided to him.

The legal team said the PTI chairman also talked about the interrogation made by the FIA team in the cipher case, adding that the former premier repeated his previous stance during the investigation.

They said the lawyers have legal right to meet his incarcerated client in jail.

On August 5, Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Parks residence in Lahore minutes after a district and sessions court in the federal capital awarded him three-year jail term in the Toshakhana criminal case.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar had found the PTI chief guilty of concealing the Toshakhana gifts in the assets declarations.

The Toskhakhana case was filed against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for concealing the Toshakhana gifts in the asset declarations.

The sessions court has also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on him, stating that that the jail term could be extended by six months in case of failing to deposit the fine amount.

The PTI chief has filed an appeal against his sentence in the Islamabad High Court, which would conduct hearing on it next week.