Imran Khan’s faulty recall of history

IN a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, US President Trump has sought Pakistan’s support in securing a “negotiated settlement” to the war in Afghanistan which was his “most important regional priority.” In response, Imran Khan has assured USA of his cooperation in finding a political solution in Afghanistan. He told journalists that his government would try its best to make the Afghan Taliban sit together with the Americans so that negotiations can be carried forward. Imran Khan has long urged a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan. He has often said that wars do not solve any problems. He has stressed that Pakistan will never again fight “another country’s war” in the future, and says he was against the US-led war in Afghanistan from the outset. He also reiterated the figures of losses sustained by Pakistan in the War on Terror: over 70,000 people dead and $123 billion in financial losses.

While Imran Khan feels that his stance has been vindicated by Trump’s letter, some of his assertions are not borne out by historical facts. He is categoric that wars do not solve any problems and issues have to be resolved through dialogue. This was true in some cases e.g. the Korean War (1950-53) ended after negotiations. Similarly, there is a stalemate in Afghanistan at present which gives space for a negotiated settlement. But the record of centuries shows that wars nearly always decided the fate of peoples. Ancient empires were established after military victories. Muslim rule over Delhi and most of India was established after Ghori won Second Battle of Tarain in 1192. Mughal rule was established after Babur defeated Lodi at Panipat in 1526. British colonial rule over India began when Clive won the Battle of Plassey in 1757. Hitler’s quest for world domination could only be ended with the military defeat of Germany in World War II. The military defeat in 1971 War secured the emergence of Bangladesh. In most cases throughout history, wars and not political negotiations settled matters.

Imran Khan says that Pakistan lost over 70,000 people due to its support for the US-led War on Terror, which actually began with the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001. But terrorism in Pakistan had started much earlier. It was first related to militarization of Islamist fighters during the Jihad against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan. This jihad was supported by Pakistan and most other countries. There was unanimity in Muslim opinion everywhere on this issue. Firstly, in principle, Pakistan could not but oppose Soviet aggression against a brotherly Muslim country. Secondly, it feared that the next Soviet target would be Pakistan itself, and warm waters and oil of the Persian Gulf. Most strategic experts agreed that acquiescing in the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, or keeping aloof, would not save Pakistan from Communist expansion.

Therefore, Pakistan started supporting Afghan jihad for its own reasons, well before the US stepped in. A military stalemate later developed and the Soviets had to pull out of Afghanistan in 1989. This looked like a victory for Afghan Mujahidin and Pakistan. Unfortunately, it was not anticipated that the militarized Islamic militants would become Frankensteins and imperil world peace (9/11) and peace in Pakistan. Their terrorist activities in Pakistan and elsewhere surfaced in the 1980s. Our militant groups the Jaishes and Lashkars had emerged well before the US-led War on Terror. Partially, this was the result of rivalry between Shia Iran and Sunni Gulf States, which converted Pakistan into a sectarian battleground. Partially, the militancy resulted from growing religiosity in our own country.

Another issue on which Imran Khan’s recall of history is faulty is how Pakistan was drawn in the War on Terror. The ground reality after the shock of 9/11 was that the US and NATO, backed by UN Security Council, were determined to invade Afghanistan. The only feasible access route was through Pakistan. US President Bush posed the question: ‘’Are you with us or against us?” In case of a negative reply, there was an implicit threat that Pakistan would be declared as a terrorist state for aiding the Taliban regime. There was an overt warning to ‘’bomb Pakistan back to the Stone Age”. Our closest allies –China and Saudi Arabia— were also supporting the US invasion. Under such circumstances, opposing USA/NATO would have left us highly isolated: jeopardizing even our nuclear assets, with India becoming the main beneficiary. Pakistan joined the War on Terror as it was left with no other viable option. Decisions on national interests are made on hard-headed calculation of ground realities. President Pervez Musharraf did what any other government in Pakistan would have done. But Pakistan’s support was confined to providing the access route. We never fought “someone else’s war’’ as our soldiers were never sent to Afghanistan to join the war, nor did the US make any such request.

The truth is that all our governments since 1980s have been fighting our own War on Terror against home-grown terrorists. In the name of religion, they fight each other, destroy shrines of saints, bomb religious processions and kill people praying in mosques. They brainwash children and convert them into suicide bombers. We were slow to use force to stamp out this curse. In 2013, Nawaz Sharif was at the verge of ordering military action against TTP but, as before, Imran Khan and others pressed for dialogue. Operation Zarb-e-Azb was delayed till mid-2014 when General Raheel Sharif took matters in his own hands. The bitter truth is that there has been an alarming rise in Islamist extremism and terrorism in Pakistan and in other Muslim societies. Their cruelty and intolerance has marred the image of Islam. We must fight these extremists to ensure peace and security and demonstrate that we are a tolerant country.

As for political negotiations in Afghanistan, the Taliban are already talking to the Americans. What the US and Kabul regime are hoping is that Pakistan will persuade the Taliban to show some flexibility and accommodate the non-Pakhtuns as well in a compromise. Progress in our relations with the US will depend on how far Pakistan can act as a moderating influence on the Taliban.

