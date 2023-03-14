Imran Khan’s arrest warrants suspended by Islamabad court in threatening judge case

Islamabad: In a case related to the threatening of a judge, an Islamabad-based court suspended Imran Khan’s arrest warrants on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The development came after PTI Chairman Imran Khan approached the court, challenging the arrest warrant. His petition was heard by additional sessions judge Faizan Haider Gillani, who was marked by duty judge Sikandar Khan, as sessions judge Tahir Mehmood was away on leave.

On Monday, Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim issued arrest warrants for Imran while hearing the case registered against the former prime minister for using threatening language against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police officials.

Advertisement

Imran Khan had skipped the hearing and filed an exemption plea from physically appearing before the judge, requesting permission for joining the court proceedings virtually via video link.

The court had dismissed Imran’s petition and ordered the police to produce Khan before it by March 29.

2 non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Imran