Imran Khan yet to be arrested as PTI workers, police clash continues at Zaman Park

For the purpose of apprehending Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, whose arrest has been ordered in the Toshakhana case against him, a squad from the Islamabad police and a sizable detachment from the Lahore police have surrounded Zaman Park.

According to accounts, law enforcement officers occasionally fire tear gas within and outside Zaman Park, including in the neighbourhood around Khan’s home.

The former prime minister urged his party members and supporters to continue fighting for the “rule of law” in a video message from his Zaman Park mansion as the prospect of imprisonment grows.

PTI workers have organised protests in retaliation, injuring both police officers and PTI members in key towns like Karachi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Vehari, Peshawar, Quetta, and Mianwali.

Since yesterday, a squad of Islamabad police has been present in Lahore to carry out court-ordered arrests of the PTI leader, who is charged with multiple offences in various locations.