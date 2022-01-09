Imran Khan wins International Sports Personality Award at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI – Former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan, now the prime minister of the country, on Sunday won the International Sports Personality Award at the 11th edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, in Dubai.

The award ceremony was held at Expo 2020 Dubai where Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Qatar Olympic Committee, was named the Arab Sports Personality.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Mattar Al Tayer, VP of Dubai Sports Council, presented the awards in the different categories.

The veteran Pakistani cricketer was captain of the national team that emerged victorious in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, defeating England in the final.

An inspirational sports icon, Khan continues to inspire young people as Prime Minister now, enhancing the status of sports in general and cricket in particular, and empowering Pakistani society through sports, said the statement.

Today, more than half population, according to an estimate, is identified as cricket fans, and nearly 42,000 players are officially registered with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

In 2019, PM Imran Khan launched a pioneering $639 million initiative for the welfare of Pakistan’s youth, under which young men and women will be given scholarships and skill-development opportunities, including scholarships in sports.

In June 2021, he announced plans to build a cricket ground in each of Pakistan’s 4,000-plus Union and Village Councils.