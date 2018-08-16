Imran Khan will be the prime minister tomorrow: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD : Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will be the prime minister tomorrow Thursday August 17.

Speaking to reporters after Imran Khan’s nomination papers as the Leader of the House in the National Assembly were accepted, the AML chief said that Imran Khan will be in the prime minister’s house tomorrow.

In response to a question whether the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would voted for Imran Khan or not, he said that their votes do not matter and Imran Khan will be elected nevertheless.

“Even if they do not vote, it will be (Imran) and there will be no competition. It is up to the PPP whom they want to vote,” he said.

He said the six nomination forms were submitted by Imran Khan, and three by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif which have been accepted.

The PTI has also convened a parliamentary meeting of its members and its allies tomorrow at the National Assembly Secretariat, he said.

Earlier National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser declared the nomination papers of Imran Khan and his opponent Shehbaz Sharif valid after scrutiny as no party or individual raised any kind of objection on their candidature.

The election for the coveted slot will be held tomorrow for which the session of the National Assembly has been summoned at 3:30 in the afternoon.

The election shall be held through the method of division of the house as enshrined in the rules of procedures and conduct of the National Assembly 2007.

Yesterday, Sheikh Rashid had submitted the nomination papers of Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat on Wednesday. Rashid had proposed the PTI chief for the post while Fakhar Imam has endorsed him.

Sheikh Rashid hoped that Imran Khan would get elected as prime minister on August 17, which would follow his oath taking ceremony the next day.

