Imran Khan will be PTI’s candidate for all 33 National Assembly seats, claims Fawad Ch

Islamabad: Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will contest all 33 seats of the National Assembly felt vacant after Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 35 MNAs on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the former federal minister said that Imran Khan will be PTI’s candidate for these 33 seats.

تحریک انصاف تمام نشستوں پر الیکشن لڑے گی اور عمران خان ان تینتیس نشستوں پر تحریک انصاف کے امیدوار ہوں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 17, 2023

Recently, Imran Khan had announced that the PTI could “test” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with a vote of confidence the way they — the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — tested Imran Khan last year.

Following this, the ruling alliance jumped into action and accepted the resignations of 35 MNAs.

34 of the denotified MNAs belong to the PTI, while the other one is Sheikh Rashid Ahmed — founder and leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML) and an ally of Imran Khan.

Of the total 35 seats, Imran Khan can only contest 33 seats as the other two are reserved seats for women in Punjab.

Imran Khan himself to contest on all 9 vacant NA seats

Here’s a list of all those 35 MNAs de-notified by the ECP:

Murad Saeed — NA-04 Swat-III

Omar Ayub Khan — NA-17 Haripur-I

Asad Qaiser — NA-18 Swabi-I

Pervaiz Khattak — NA-25 Nowshera-I

Imran Khattak — NA-26 Nowshera-II

Sheharyar Afridi — NA-32 Kohat

Ali Amin Khan — NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan-I

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri — NA-43 Khyber Agency Tribal Area-IV

Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz — NA-52 ICT-I

Ali Nawaz Awan — NA-53 ICT-II

Asad Umar — NA-54 ICT-III

Sadaqat Ali Khan — NA-57 Rawalpindi-I

Ghulam Sarwar Khan — NA-59 Rawalpindi-III

Sheikh Rashid Shafique — NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed — NA-62 Rawalpindi-VI

Mansoor Hayat Khan — NA-63 Rawalpindi-VIII

Fawad Ahmed — NA-67 Jehlum II

M. Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel — NA-97 Bhakkar-II

Muhammad Hammad Azhar — NA-126 Lahore IV

Shafqat Mahmood Khan — NA-126 Lahore VIII

Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar — NA-155 Multan-II

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi — NA-156 Multan-III

Zartaj Gul — NA-191 DG Khan-III

Faheem Khan — NA-241 Korangi Karachi III

Saif Ur Rehman — NA-242 Karachi East-I

Muhammad Alamgir Khan — NA-243 Karachi East-II

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi — NA-244 Karachi East-III

Aftab Hussain Saddique — NA-247 Karachi South-II

Atta-Ullah — NA-250 Karachi West-III

Aftab Jhangir — NA-252 Karachi West-V

Muhammad Aslam Khan — NA-254 Karachi Central-II

Muhammad Najeeb Haroon — NA-256 Karachi Central-IV

Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri — NA-265 Quetta-II

Reserve Seats

Aliya Hamza Malik — Reserve seat for women in Punjab

Kanwal Shauzab — Reserve seat for women in Punjab

Soon after the ouster of Imran Khan from the Prime Minister’s office in April this year, 123 MNAs of the PTI had submitted their resignations en masse, out of which only 11 had been accepted by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The 11 MNAs whose resignations were accepted last year and were later denotified by the ECP were:

Ali Muhammad Khan — NA-11, Mardan-III

Fazal Muhammad Khan — NA-24, Charsadda-II

Shaukat Ali — NA-31, Peshawar-V

Fakhar Zaman Khan — NA-45, Kurram-I

Farrukh Habib — NA-108, Faisalabad-VIII

Ijaz Ahmad Shah — NA-118, Nankana Sahib-II

Jamil Ahmed Khan — NA-237, Malir-II

Muhammad Akram Cheema — NA-239, Korangi Karachi-I

Abdul Shakoor Shad — NA-246, Karachi South-I

Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari — Reserved Seat for Women (Punjab)

Shandana Gulzar Khan — Reserved Seat for Women (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

In December last year, when a delegation of PTI met the speaker, he had insisted that he would accept the resignation letters of the 123 PTI MNAs individually in line with the rules of the National Assembly (NA) and the Constitution of Pakistan.