Imran Khan, wife summoned by NAB in £190m NCA case on June 7

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, on June 7 in the £190m National Crime Agency (NCA) case.

According to reports, NAB Rawalpindi has summoned the former first lady to record her statement as a witness for being the trustee of the Al-Qadir University Trust. Meanwhile, the former prime minister has been called by the combined investigation team (CIT) of the anti-graft watchdog.

According to reports, the PTI leader’s response, which he provided during his final appearance before the NAB in Rawalpindi on May 23, did not satisfy the CIT. According to them, the former premier was instructed to respond to the questionnaire on June 7 after receiving it on May 23.

NAB changes title of Al Qadir Trust Case

The autonomous anti-corruption authority NAB is required by law to disclose to everyone it summons whether they are being called as a witness or an accused person in order to record a statement.

It needs to be mentioned here that it is the same case in which Imran Khan was arrested by NAB with the help of Rangers last month which led to country-wide violent protests.