Imran Khan welcomes CJP’s ruling, action on abuse of public funds

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday has appreciated Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar and welcomed his ruling and action on abuse of public funds and usurpation of public places.

Responding to CJP’s action against park encroachment near former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s house, Imran Khan took to Twitter and demanded to also take notice of this in case of Sharifs, and Zardaris.

Investigation should be launched against those powerfuls who are using tax payers’ money and taking over public spaces for personal benefits.

Earlier on Thursday, CJP had directed Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to restore the park in 10 days that was uprooted over the orders of Ishaq Dar for the construction of road outside his residence.

A three-member full bench headed by the CJP heard the case and rejected the apology of LDA Director General in the matter.

During the hearing, the CJP inquired, “On whose directions the road was made while digging up the park.” “Ishaq Dar had requested for widening the road for parking,” replied LDA DG Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

The CJP asked whether Dar had submitted a written application in this regard. “Ishaq Dar called me and verbally asked to construct the road,” said Zaman.

The court while expressing severe resentment over LDA DG remarked, “What type of an officer are you? You uprooted the park over the verbal directions of a minister. I will not allow favouritism here. A case should be run against you according to the laws of NAB.”

Orignally published by NNI