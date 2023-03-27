Imran Khan wants selection again, not election: Marriyum

Lahore: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said that Imran Khan was not interested in elections in the country, but he wanted his “selection” as a prime minister again.

Addressing a press conference here, the federal minister said that Imran Khan’s melodrama of cypher, long march, elections, Zaman Park, attacks and threats to the courts had reached their conclusion.

Marriyum said that the people of Pakistan remembered his tenure as a “black chapter in the history of the country”, as they were paying the price of Imran’s four-year misrule, which was marked by corruption, incompetence and inefficiency.

She said that last year Imran Khan had concocted the fake narrative of a foreign conspiracy for toppling his government which was accepted by followers of his cult and the PTI social media gang working from abroad claimed that an imported government had been installed in Pakistan.

The narrative of international conspiracy started from cypher, blaming the United States, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and then caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

She wondered how the followers of PTI still believe in the baseless allegations of Imran Khan. The minister said that yesterday the people of Lahore completely rejected Imran Khan and the PTI had to use old pictures and even Minar-e-Pakistan was removed from the pictures.

She said Imran was always ready to lead and address political rallies and marches. but when the courts summoned him, he started making excuses for his old age, injury, diseases and above all threat to life.

The minister said that Imran, who refused to go to court, went to Minar-e-Pakistan to address a rally. She said he was neither sick, nor was an elderly person, nor he faced any threat to life when going to address the rally. but he will not go to court to face cases of foreign funding, Toshakhana and Tyrian Khan.