Imran Khan vows to bring change in Agriculture sector

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister, vowed on Thursday to bring about a “change” in the country’s agriculture field.

At an event in Lahore, the prime minister talked about the different industries of Pakistan, such as agriculture and tourism, that had been overlooked by previous regimes.

“First we were stabilizing the economy but now, our entire focus is on agriculture,” he said. “I am leading it myself and I will prove to you by bringing about a major revolution in agriculture,” he added.

PM Khan said Pakistan had never given much thought or importance to its agriculture sector. “We haven’t given importance to agriculture over the past 50 years,” he added.

The premier praised his government’s actions, saying that during the past two years, officials had compensated all of the sugarcane farmers’ dues.

“No one had given them their [due] payments,” he said. “All we did was give them their dues over the past two days and today, our wheat yield is at a record high, as per our assessments,” added PM Khan.

According to government forecasts, rice and corn yields would both set new records this year.

He talked regarding the housing sector, bemoaning the fact that the average person cannot afford a home or a place to live.

Turning his weapons on the opposition, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that a “union” has been formed in the name of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to avoid accountability.

He bemoaned the fact that in Pakistan, there was no sense of keeping the strong accountable. The prime minister praised Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), stating that the ideals on which he established the State of Medinah continue to serve as a model for governments around the world.

“The Holy Quran has ordered us to follow his [Holy Prophet PBUH] example because it is a success story,” he said.

In relation to the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, he said that the foreclosure legislation had rendered it possible for banks to give loans to individuals, which had previously been impossible.

He said that the government established the housing system so that salaried and working-class families could own homes.

The prime minister bemoaned the fact that prior administrations had never considered offering low-cost accommodation for the vulnerable. He believes that if Pakistan’s housing sector grows, it would have a positive impact on other sectors.

“Thirty sectors are linked to the housing sector as well,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s economy will benefit once the houses are constructed as people will then avail services from other sectors once the construction is completed.

PM Imran Khan claims that the tourism industry generates more income for Pakistan than exports.

Speaking about the tourism sector, he said it was unfortunate no one had previously given thought to it despite its massive potential.

“Pakistan’s tourism sector alone has the potential to earn even more for the country than its exports,” he added.

Taking shots at previous governments, PM Khan said that despite the existence of many tourist resorts in the country, Pakistan’s rulers have often preferred to spend their vacations and holidays abroad.

