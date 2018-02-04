Imran Khan used KP govt helicopter as yellow cab: Abid Sher Ali

LAHORE : Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan used Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government helicopter as yellow cab.

While bashing his political opponents, Abid Sher Ali termed Imran Khan as Raja Ranjit Singh who misuses the resources of provincial government.

Talking to media persons the minister also criticized Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari and said he is doing horse-trading through the money that he looted from nation. Zardari played a filthy game in Balochistan, he maintained.

Abid Sher Ali also talked about Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed and declared him insane.

Orignally published by INP