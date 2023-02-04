Imran Khan turns down PM Shehbaz’s invitation to APC

Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has turned down an invitation to an All-Parties Conference (APC) on important political and economic issues sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The development was confirmed by PTI General Secretary Asad Umar on Friday, who said that Imran would not attend the APC called by PM Shehbaz.

“How Imran Khan could sit with the incumbent government while false cases are being filed against the PTI leaders,” Asad Umar told media personnel outside the Lahore High Court (LHC).

PM Shehbaz Sharif had invited the ex-premier to an APC, which is scheduled to take place on February 7 and aimed at finding solutions to surmount the daunting economic and political crises.

Shehbaz Sharif had also invited the PTI leadership for an Apex Committee meeting in Peshawar which convened on Friday to tackle the menace of terrorism.

During the Apex Committee meeting in Peshawar, PM Shehbaz, without naming the PTI chief, had said: “I have also invited the person who does not want to even shake hands with me.”

However, that invitation was also rejected by the former ruling party.