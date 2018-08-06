Imran Khan to use Punjab House as official residence under PTI’s austerity drive

ISLAMABAD : The parliamentary meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf’s (PTI) bigwigs decided on Monday that Punjab house would be the official residence of Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan.

The party spokesman, Naeem-ul-Haq told the media Monday that all the arrangements regarding Imran Khan’s stay in Punjab House have been finalized under the austerity drive promised by the PM-in-waiting.

Earlier, it emerged in media that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had decided to live in a smaller, simpler residence and not in the official Prime Minister’s House to save the exorbitant amount of Pakistani Rs1.85 billion spent annually on the PM House.

Imran’s decision was widely hailed as it was perceived that the gesture would send a positive message to the masses that their prime minister was not wasting public money on a life of luxuries and protocol.

Imran Khan has, in a number of interviews and press conferences, made it clear that he will neither stay in the PM House nor enjoy VVIP protocol after assuming office.

