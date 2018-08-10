Imran Khan to take oath as PM on August 18: PTI senator

ISLAMABAD : Senator Faisal Javed on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will take the oath as prime minister on August 18.

PTI chairman Imran Khan, whose party secured 116 general seats in the National Assembly in the July 25 polls, is set to become the country’s next prime minister.

President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned a session of the National Assembly on August 13 during which newly-elected members will take oath of their office. Elections for the speaker, deputy speaker and the leader of the House will take place after the MNAs-elect take oath.

Earlier, reports said that President Mamnoon Hussain has decided to postpone his foreign trip in order to administer oath to the next prime minister.

President Mamnoon was scheduled to visit Edinburgh from August 16 to August 19.

