Imran Khan to make big announcement regarding dissolution of provincial assemblies today

Imran Khan to announce a date for the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies today.

CM Punjab Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi assured Imran Khan of full support.

However, the two suggest the postponement of assembly dissolution as PML-N would benefit from it.



Islamabad: PTI Chairman Imran Khan is set to announce the date for the dissolution of two provincial assemblies — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab — today (Saturday).

Last month, Imran Khan, on the culmination of their second long march, had said that they had decided to opt-out of the “corrupt system and quit all assemblies”.

“My party has decided not to remain part of the current political system and will instead resign from all the assemblies,” Imran Khan had announced.

In line with this commitment, the former Prime Minister, earlier this month, announced that the dissolution of the two provincial assemblies — where the PTI is in majority and makes the government — would be dissolved this month (December).

On Wednesday, Imran Khan said that he would share the final date for the dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies on Saturday (December 17) at a public rally in Lahore.

In his video link address to people, Imran Khan said that after consultation with the party leaders and allies, he had decided to call a party rally in Lahore’s Liberty Chowk where he would give the date for the dissolution of the two assemblies.

“At Liberty on 17th December I’ll announce the date of assemblies dissolution. Our NA members will go to NA floor and re announce their resignation.”-@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/ko2oITFygy — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 14, 2022

In addition, all the PTI MNAs, Imran Khan said, would also appear in the National Assembly to urge the Speaker to accept their resignations.

How would PML-Q respond?

Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi, and his, Moonis Elahi, of the PML-Q, assured Imran Khan of complete support and vowed to dissolve the assembly immediately on Khan’s call.

CM Pervaiz Elahi said that he would always support Imran Khan no matter the cost. “We fully support those we choose to ally ourselves with,” he said, vowing to dissolve the Punjab assembly on Imran Khan’s call.

However, recent reports suggest that the CM has reportedly persuaded some PTI leaders to delay the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

The same reports suggest Moonis Elahi had convinced several PTI leaders to delay the decision as the “PMLN would benefit from it”.

It is expected that CM Parvez would visit Zaman Park today (Saturday) to take Imran into confidence about the thinking prevailing in his party.