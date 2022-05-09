Imran Khan to launch ‘PTI Raabta’ app today

Islamabad: To boost the party’s membership, Chairman PTI Imran Khan will inaugurate the official PTI Raabta app today, senior PTI leader Asad Umar announced on Monday.

Calling everyone to be part of the membership campaign, the former planning and development minister tweeted, “PTI membership campaign will start from today.”

انشاء اللہ آج سے @ImranKhanPTI تحریک انصاف کی ممبرشپ مہم کا آغاز کریں گے. آئیے تحریک کا حصہ بنیں اور ایک حقیقی معنوں میں آزاد نئے پاکستان کی جدوجہد میں عمران خان کا ساتھ دیں #امپورٹڈ__حکومت__نامنظور pic.twitter.com/XQuRf1x1Pp — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 9, 2022

“Let’s be part of the movement and support Imran Khan in this struggle for a truly independent new Pakistan,” Asad Umar said in his tweet.

Following his ouster from the premier’s office, Chairman PTI has been vocal in his demand for early elections as he calls the current government “imported.”

In this regard, he has been actively holding large public rallies to mobilize them before leaving for a long march toward the capital later this month.

