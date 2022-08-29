Imran Khan to hold telethon for flood affectees today

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a telethon for the flood affectees today (Monday) at 9:30 pm.

Announcing details about the much-needed telethon for the flood-hit people, Senior PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that the donations could be made to the bank accounts of the KP and Punjab governments only.

چئیرمین PTI عمران خان صاحب آج رات 9:30 بجے سیلاب متاثرین کے لئے ٹیلی تھون کریں گے

آپ اپنے عطیات بنک آف پنجاب اور بنک آف خیبر کے مندرجہ ذیل اکاؤنٹس میں جمع کروا سکتے ہیں

#TelethonByImranKhan pic.twitter.com/Q3AD4Jg8Bq — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) August 29, 2022

On Saturday, the PTI Chairman tweeted that the senior party leadership decided that he would conduct an international telethon on Monday night to collect funds for the flood victims.

ہمارےسینئر قائدین کا اجلاس ہوا اور ہم نےفیصلہ کیا کہ سیلاب متاثرین کی خاطر چندہ جمع کرنےکیلئےمیں پیر کی شب انٹرنیشنل ٹیلی تھون کروں گا۔امدادی سرگرمیوں کیلئےعمران ٹائیگرز کے رضاکاروں کو متحرک کیا جائے گا۔ ضرورت کی بناءپر فنڈز کی نشاندہی اورتخصیص کے عمل کو مربوط بنانے کیلئے — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 27, 2022

“Imran Tigers volunteers will be mobilized for relief activities. To coordinate the process of identifying and allocating funds as needed, a committee will be formed under the leadership of Sania Nishtar,” Imran Khan said.

On Friday, Imran Khan called for an immediate escalation of relief efforts for flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as he visited the province to oversee the situation and meet families that have been affected.

The former premier assessed the flood-hit areas of KP, including Tank and DI Khan, where he met families affected by the calamity, accompanied by KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

While talking to the media during his visit to DI Khan, the PTI chairman said that the calamity had surpassed the destruction caused by the 2010 floods in Sindh.

“We used to think of the 2010 floods as an unimaginable catastrophe, but according to reports, the devastation and the loss of life caused this time is far greater,” he said.

Khan said that the governments of Punjab and KP should provide immediate relief efforts to the flood victims without discrimination.

The PTI chairman vowed that the PTI would not leave the flood victims alone, directing the Punjab and KP governments to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

Imran Khan to hold fund-raising telethon tomorrow: Asad Umar