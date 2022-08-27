Imran Khan to hold fund-raising telethon tomorro: Asad Umar

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan will be holding a fund-raising telethon tomorrow for the flood-hit people, senior PTI leader Asad Umar announced on Saturday.

In a tweet, the former federal minister said that details about the telethon would be shared later today (Saturday).

Tomorrow @ImranKhanPTI will be holding a telethon to raise funds for flood relief efforts. Details will be announced later today — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 27, 2022

On Friday, Imran Khan called for an immediate escalation of relief efforts for flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as he visited the province to oversee the situation and meet families that have been affected.

The former premier assessed the flood-hit areas of KP, including Tank and DI Khan, where he met families affected by the calamity, accompanied by KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

While talking to the media during his visit to DI Khan, the PTI chairman said that the calamity had surpassed the destruction caused by the 2010 floods in Sindh.

“We used to think of the 2010 floods as an unimaginable catastrophe, but according to reports, the devastation and the loss of life caused this time is far greater,” he said.

Khan said that the governments of Punjab and KP should provide immediate relief efforts to the flood victims without discrimination.

The PTI chairman vowed that the PTI would not leave the flood victims alone, directing the Punjab and KP governments to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

“I will not leave the people alone in this time of distress,” he added.