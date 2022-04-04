Imran Khan to continue as PM till appointment of caretaker Prime Minister

Islamabad: Following the rolling out of the decision of the no-trust motion by Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri, and the subsequent dissolution of the national assembly by President Dr Arif Alvi on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a notification has been issued by the President Secretariat which has called Imran Khan to continue as PM till the appointment of a caretaker PM.

The notification has been issued under Article 224 A (4) of the Consitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Article 224 A (4) says,

“The incumbent Prime Minister and the incumbent Chief Minister shall continue to hold office till the appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister and the caretaker Chief Minister, as the case may be.”

The notification came after the Cabinet Division issued a statement that de-notified Prime Minister Imran Khan from his office.

