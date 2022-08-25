Imran Khan leaves Bani Gala to appear before ATC in terror case

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has left Bani Gala to appear before an anti-terrorism court in a terror case lodged against the former PM for threatening additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police chief.

PTI leader and lawyer Babar Awan had said Imran Khan would personally approach the ATC on Thursday (today) for bail in the case registered against him by the government.

چئیرمین پی ٹی آئی عمران خان کا کل انسداد دہشت گردی کی عدالت پیش ہونے کا فیصلہ۔ @BabarAwanPK #PakistanUnderFascism

In this regard, extra security has been deployed at the Federal Judicial Complex.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) provided transit bail to PTI Chairman till August 25 (today) in the mentioned case.

Imran Khan’s counsels Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry had filed the plea early on Monday in the IHC for a pre-arrest bail after late night’s drama outside Khan’s residence in Bani Gala on Sunday, where police and PTI workers almost came face-to-face following reports that arrest warrants had been issued for the PTI chairman.

The Case

Late on Sunday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally a day ago.

The first information report (FIR) was registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police station under the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed.

The FIR said that at the PTI’s rally at F-9 park a day ago, Imran had “terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge” in his address. The FIR reproduced the PTI chairman’s comments, where he spoke about the female judge and the Islamabad police officials.

In his address on Saturday, Imran had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police and said: “We won’t spare you.”

The former premier had also taken exception to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police and said she should “prepare herself as the action would be taken against her”