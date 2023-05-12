Imran Khan to address PTI supporters today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chairman Imran Khan will address his supporters after his scheduled hearing at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today (Friday).

The news was confirmed by PTI’s social media accounts which asked the party workers to head toward Islamabad in a peaceful manner to show their support for their leader.

Thousands of peaceful Pakistanis from across the country will gather at Srinagar Highway G-13 Islamabad this morning to express solidarity with Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, the translated Tweet by PTI’s account read.

Chairman Imran Khan will have an address at this venue after his appearance at the Islamabad High Court, the rest of the message read.

It will be the first time that Imran Khan will directly get to address his supporters directly since being arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9th. His arrest led to violent protests across the country forcing the Federal government to ask the national defence forces for help to get the situation under control.

However, Khan managed to secure a major victory yesterday through Supreme Court, with the apex court deeming his arrest illegal and asking for his immediate release. The court also ordered Khan to stay at Police Lines Guest House and appear before Islamabad High Court today at 11:00 PM.