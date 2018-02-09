Imran Khan should thank PFSA for helping catch Asma’s murderer: Sanaullah

LAHORE : Punjab’s Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said four-year-old Asma’s murderers were arrested after Punjab Forensic Science Agency released the medical report.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Rana Sanaullah said, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan should be thankful to Punjab Forensic Science Agency because Asma’s murderers were apprehended after they released their report”.

Speaking on the upcoming Senate elections, Sanaullah commented that they had chances of winning four seats from Balochistan. He added, “We still can win two seats from there”. He added that the opposition parties will win only one seat from Punjab if they join hands

The law minister stated that it is very difficult to apprehend former SSP Malir Rao Anwar. “He would have been arrested if he was in Zardari House”, Sanaullah said.

He went on to say, “Not even dictators have harmed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as Asif Ali Zardari has”.

Orignally published by NNI