Imran Khan terms current govt ‘worst’ in history

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan—in his video message—lambasted Nawaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) federal government while terming them ‘worst’ in country’s history.

Khan’s video message was released on popular micro-blogging website Twitter.

“The tenure of incumbent government will expire at 12:00PM today. In just five years, they took Pakistan’s loan volume from Rs13000 bn to Rs27000 bn. No big project had been completed by them [federal govt]”, asserted Khan.

Khan fancied that a new era of Pakistan was about to begin soon.