Imran Khan takes swipe at Sharifs for Punjab police incompetence

PESHAWAR : Expressing grief over woeful Kasur incident, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday said Sharif brothers could not make great strides in bringing reforms in the police department despite being in power for 19 years.

The PTI chief said his party government in Khyber Pakhutnkhwa (KP) ensured meritocracy in police recruitment. “No department could progress in positive direction until merit is not ensured,” he emphasised. “The Punjab government only follows ‘metrocracy rule,’” he remarked.

Addressing a ceremony at Nashtar Hall, Directorate of Culture in Peshawar, Khan lashed out at Sharif brothers, saying that have failed to win hearts in Punjab despite ruling for 19 years. He claimed that many other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders will also ask why they are disqualified.

Expressing grief on seven-year-old Zainab’s murder, Imran Khan said that 12 girls have been killed after being raped in last few months in Kasur, adding that various videos have also been surfaced but the local administration has failed to take any action.

Commending KP police performance, he said the police morale back in 2013 was down owing to Taliban attacks and over 700 casualties of policemen. “Our government empowered the police department after bringing grass-roots level reforms,” Khan asserted.

He said the PTI government in the province did not allow any political interference in the police department. “The ultimate positive outcomes of police department in KP are no more secret,” he added.

Nation is lauding the performance of police officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he stated.

Shedding light on the issue of global warning in the country, PTI chief said that KP government has grown one million trees in parts of the province to prevent air pollution. He also claimed that education system in KP is superlative as the students are getting trained in a better way.

Referring to Kasur alike incident in Dera Ismail Khan, he said KP police have arrested around 10 to 12 suspects so far.

Imran Khan further assured to promote tourism in the province by opening four new resorts every year. He urged the government to provide employment to the youth so that they would be able to serve their country in future.

Orignally published by NNI